UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Viacom Inc
* Viacom says process of identifying minority investor in Paramount is continuing and on track to secure deal by end of June -earnings conf call
* Viacom says expects Paramount Studio to generate loss fiscal 2016, given first half performance -earnings conf call
* Viacom says for fiscal 2016 year, continue to expect growth in affiliate revenue to be in the low to midsingle digit range -earnings conf cal
* Viacom says expect marketing expense to be higher in the june quarter -earnings conf call
* If Viacom had not reduced ad loads, domestic ad sales would have been down just 3 percent in qtr -Viacom COO Tom Dooley on conference call
* Viacom says chose to withhold Nickelodeon Network "for now" from Dish's sling platform -conference call
* Viacom says winnowed down potential Viacom investors from over 40 to a "handful", seeing "strong interest" for paramount -conf call Further company coverage: [ VIAB.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma