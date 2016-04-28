UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Paragon Shipping Inc
* Paragon Shipping Inc. announces recent developments on its debt agreements, newbuilding contracts and other corporate actions
* In relation to unsecured notes due 2021, will not proceed with interest payment, due on may 15, 2016 , due to lack of liquidity
* Entered agreement with Jiangsu Yangzijiang shipbuilding to extend deliveries of three Kamsarmax newbuilding drybulk carriers
* Co, CEO, interim CFO filed law suit against tradewinds, financial reporter, Joe Brady stamford for defamation damages
* Discharged from all of its obligations under pik note as per agreement with Bank Of Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma