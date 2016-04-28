UPDATE 1-Shares in China's Meitu dive after MSCI reverses index inclusion decision
* Meitu shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds Meitu response, updates share price)
April 28 MTN Group Ltd :
* MTN Nigeria continues to engage with Nigerian authorities in order to try and ensure mutually acceptable resolution to fine imposed on MTN Nigeria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Meitu shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds Meitu response, updates share price)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.