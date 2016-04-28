April 28 Raytheon Co

* Says Middle East and North Africa customers continuing to look past near term volatility in oil prices and are investing in addressing rapidly evolving threat environment

* Says expects full year 2016 share buyback to be approximately same as 2015 levels

* Says in March, board voted to amend co's bylaws to implement proxy access providing shareholders with a process to include nominees in the co's annual meeting

* Says expect IDS sales to increase through the year as some international patriot programs continue to ramp up

* Says sees opportunity for upside for 2017 margins from 2016 levels

* Says sees Q2 eps from continuing operations in range of $1.51 to $1.56

* Says sees Q2 sales to be just under $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion range

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $5.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says volume in missile systems business is sustainable through 2016 and into next year

* Says disappointed with Q1 charges in missile systems and IDA businesses, but don't see any significant financial exposure going forward

* Says not assumed additional recovery of Q1 charge in IDS business in 2016 outlook

* Says sees margin in IDS biz improving through 2016, partly driven by improvement in business mix of some larger international programs

* Says, overall, sees margins improving in Q2, and in H2, primarily as co progress through program life cycles on some of more recent awards