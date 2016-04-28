UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Raytheon Co
* Says Middle East and North Africa customers continuing to look past near term volatility in oil prices and are investing in addressing rapidly evolving threat environment
* Says expects full year 2016 share buyback to be approximately same as 2015 levels
* Says in March, board voted to amend co's bylaws to implement proxy access providing shareholders with a process to include nominees in the co's annual meeting
* Says expect IDS sales to increase through the year as some international patriot programs continue to ramp up
* Says sees opportunity for upside for 2017 margins from 2016 levels
* Says sees Q2 eps from continuing operations in range of $1.51 to $1.56
* Says sees Q2 sales to be just under $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion range
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $5.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says volume in missile systems business is sustainable through 2016 and into next year
* Says disappointed with Q1 charges in missile systems and IDA businesses, but don't see any significant financial exposure going forward
* Says not assumed additional recovery of Q1 charge in IDS business in 2016 outlook
* Says sees margin in IDS biz improving through 2016, partly driven by improvement in business mix of some larger international programs
* Says, overall, sees margins improving in Q2, and in H2, primarily as co progress through program life cycles on some of more recent awards Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma