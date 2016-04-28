UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 National Oilwell Varco
* National Oilwell Varco Inc CEO says "we reduced our workforce by nearly 6000 employees during the first quarter of 2016" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "we anticipate working capital will continue to be source of cash as revenues move lower" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "we expect face of cash flow generation to slow relative to the past two quarters" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "for the second straight quarter, we received no new rig orders" - conf call
* Conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma