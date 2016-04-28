BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
April 28 First Financial Northwest Inc
* First Financial Northwest, Inc. reports first quarter net income of $1.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share
* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased to $7.8 million, compared to $7.7 million for Q4 of 2015
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.