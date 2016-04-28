April 28 First Financial Northwest Inc

* First Financial Northwest, Inc. reports first quarter net income of $1.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share

* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased to $7.8 million, compared to $7.7 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)