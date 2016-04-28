April 28 RLJ Lodging Trust

* Says refinancing over $1.0 billion of debt

* Company also strengthened its liquidity by increasing capacity on its revolver from $300.0 million to $400.0 million

* Says debt consisting of a $400.0 million unsecured term loan, a $400.0 million revolving credit facility

* Says PNC loan was also upsized from $74.0 million to $85.0 million

* Says next tranche of debt will mature in March 2019