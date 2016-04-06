April 6 Copernicus Securities SA :

* To issue up to 4,000 seriec C bonds of the nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($266) each

* The bonds will bear a WIBOR 6M interest plus a fixed margin of 3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7532 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)