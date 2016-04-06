April 6 Pragma Faktoring SA :

* In Q1 value of contracted factoring services at 125.0 million zlotys ($33.24 million), up 6 percent year on year

* Total value of liabilities in portfolio at 101.9 million zlotys as at March 31, up 7 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7602 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)