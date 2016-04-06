April 6 Mondo TV SpA :

* Its unit Mondo TV Spain signs agreement with Buenos Aires-based Alianzas Producciones SA for co-production of live teen series

* The new project, titled "Heidi, welcome home," will consist of 60 episodes of 45 minutes each and will be a modern adaptation of the story linked to the character Heidi

* Mondo TV Spain will co-produce with budget of $2.9 million and will get ownership of 60 percent of copyright on work

* The partner will act as executive producer

* Mondo TV Spain will distribute program worldwide except territories of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay