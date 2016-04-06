April 6 Scout24 AG :

* Uses its positive financial position for a voluntary prepayment of its bank loan

* 40 million euros ($45.48 million)loan repayment

* 1.5 million euros p.a. interest saving

Repayment has reduced total band debt from 781.0 million euros to 741.0 million eruos ($1 = 0.8795 euros)