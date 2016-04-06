BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 Scout24 AG :
* Uses its positive financial position for a voluntary prepayment of its bank loan
* 40 million euros ($45.48 million)loan repayment
* 1.5 million euros p.a. interest saving
* Repayment has reduced total band debt from 781.0 million euros to 741.0 million eruos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017