BRIEF-Ginsms qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
April 6 Dexcom Inc
* CEO Kevin Sayer's 2015 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $8.1 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1TCiYKd) Further company coverage:
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)