BRIEF-Trian Fund Management ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 mln shares
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing
April 6 NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund publ AB :
* Resurs Holding AB, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces its intention to launch an initial public offering and listing on NASDAQ Stockholm
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing