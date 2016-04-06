BRIEF-Trian Fund Management ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 mln shares
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing
April 6 Sibanye Gold Ltd :
* Has entered into discussions with leadership of Association Of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
* AMCU has agreed to suspend any industrial action at Sibanye's operations
* Will continue to engage constructively with amcu leadership in an attempt to ensure a favourable outcome for all stakeholders - Sibanye CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing