April 6 Advent International:

* Advent International says agrees to sell Tinsa to Cinven

* Advent International says value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

* Advent International says the transaction is subject to the approval of the anti-trust authorities and the central bank of Spain

* Advisors on deal included Rothschild and Socios Financieros, Clifford Chance, Uría Menéndez, Oliver Wyman, Mckinsey, KPMG, Deloitte, Garrigues