BRIEF-Trian Fund Management ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 mln shares
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing
April 6 Advent International:
* Advent International says agrees to sell Tinsa to Cinven
* Advent International says value of the transaction has not been disclosed.
* Advent International says the transaction is subject to the approval of the anti-trust authorities and the central bank of Spain
* Advisors on deal included Rothschild and Socios Financieros, Clifford Chance, Uría Menéndez, Oliver Wyman, Mckinsey, KPMG, Deloitte, Garrigues
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing