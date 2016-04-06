BRIEF-Trian Fund Management ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 mln shares
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing
April 6 Auto Spa SA
* ABS Investment SA acquires 500,000 shares of company rising its stake in Auto Spa to 5.21 percent from 0.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing