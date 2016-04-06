Fitch Rates Verizon's Sr. Unsecured Offering 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE: VZ) issuance of $1.5 billion senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2020. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt. Verizon's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A-', and the Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Competitive Position: The ratings are sup