BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :
* Success of exercice of convertible bonds before March 31
* 1,802,216 new shares will be issued
* Will generate capital increase of 3.6 million euro ($4.1 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped about 2 percent on Friday, gaining on technical buying and hopes that China could soon boost imports of U.S. beef, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle futures surged 3 percent, rising by their daily trading limit of 4.500 cents late in the session in a rebound from declines earlier this week. The lower prices made it profitable for feedlots to buy cattle for fatt