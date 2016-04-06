BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 Toyota Motor Sales Usa
* Recalling about 4,170 model year 2016 toyota rav4; about 90 model year 2016 rx 350
* Toyota motor sales, usa, inc says is also recalling approximately 12,400 model year 2016 es 350 Source (toyota.us/23bQnBh) Further company coverage:
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price