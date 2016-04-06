April 6 Telefonica

* Says via its unit, Telefonica Emisiones SAU, it has issued bonds of 2.75 billion euros ($3.14 billion) on the Euromarket under Guaranteed Euro Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments

* The issue is divided in two parts

* The first part in the amount of 1.40 billion euros, maturity on April 13, 2022 and annual coupon of 0.75 percent

* The second part in the amount of 1.35 billion euros, maturity on April 13, 2026 and annual coupon of 1.46 percent

* Payment and closing of the issue is scheduled on April 13