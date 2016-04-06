BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: current board member and former PulteGroup CEO James Grosfeld has more experience in homebuilding industry than other members on board
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: CEO Richard Dugas' background is not from the ground up in the field; somebody who understands homebuilding would be a "great" CEO
* Former chairman of Pulte Homes Bill Pulte on CNBC: don't see reason for CEO Richard Dugas to stay till 2017; hoping for new CEO in next few months Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price