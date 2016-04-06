BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska airlines to fly bellingham to kona, on the big island of hawaii
* Nonstop, seasonal service to kona begins nov. 12 and ends april 1, 2017
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price