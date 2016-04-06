BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 Leggett & Platt Inc :
* Reached a settlement of antitrust claim against Dow Chemical Company on april 5 - SEC FILING
* Expect to record after-tax income of approximately $25 million in Q2 of 2016 related to settlement
* Reached settlement by agreeing to release claim regarding matter for net cash payment of about $38 million
* Approximately $21 million of after-tax amount is expected to be reflected in discontinued operations
* Expect to receive payment in Q2 of 2016
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price