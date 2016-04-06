BRIEF-Ginsms qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
April 6 Intersections Inc
* Audit committee notified Deloitte & Touche LLP that it had determined to dismiss Deloitte as co's public accounting firm
* On and effective as of april 1, 2016, the company selected RSM US LLP as company's independent registered public accounting firm
* On April 1, 2016, audit committee of the board completed a competitive process to review appointment of co's accounting firm for 2016 Source - 1.usa.gov/1qslojc (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
