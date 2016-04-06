April 6 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Corp plans to begin Australian sales of diesel oil in June - Nikkei

* In phase 1, Mitsubishi will acquire 50,000kl of diesel from JX Holdings unit JX Nippon Oil & Energy for around 1.5 billion yen to sell in Australia - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi aims to sell an annual 650,000kl to 800,000kl of diesel in Australia, generating annual revenue of 52 bln to 65 bln yen - Nikkei