BRIEF-Ginsms qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
April 6 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Corp plans to begin Australian sales of diesel oil in June - Nikkei
* In phase 1, Mitsubishi will acquire 50,000kl of diesel from JX Holdings unit JX Nippon Oil & Energy for around 1.5 billion yen to sell in Australia - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi aims to sell an annual 650,000kl to 800,000kl of diesel in Australia, generating annual revenue of 52 bln to 65 bln yen - Nikkei
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)