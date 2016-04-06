UPDATE 8-Oil up slightly, low U.S. inventories weigh on high rig counts
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)
April 6 Shire Plc :
* Shire comments on recent us treasury notice
* Anticipates Baxalta transaction will proceed as originally announced on Jan. 11, 2016
* Company currently expects to complete its proposed combination by mid-2016 as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)
* Quorum Health Corporation announces definitive agreement to divest two hospitals in Tennessee