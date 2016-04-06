BRIEF-Ginsms qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo is estimating that revenue is dropping close to 15 percent and earnings by over 20 percent in 2016 - Recode
* Revenues, backing out Traffic Acquisition Costs is expected to decline to $3.5 billion in 2016 - Recode Source text (on.recode.net/1Yfjc9l) )
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)