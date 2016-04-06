BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 S&P
* S&P - Louisiana's series 2016B and C GO bonds rated 'AA' with negative outlook; State GO debt rating affirmed at 'AA'
* S&P - Negative outlook reflects view of Louisiana's continued weakness in economic and revenue trends
* S&P - Negative outlook reflects Louisiana's overdependence on nonrecurring and temporary sources of revenue to address growing structural budget gaps
* S&P - Louisiana still faces ongoing budgetary pressures related to continued structural budgetary imbalance
* S&P - Louisiana's focus on permanent structural solutions to general fund budget challenges to be key determinant of future credit stability in next year Source - bit.ly/1RXVE74 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing