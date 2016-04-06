BRIEF-Soup Restaurant Group Ltd posts Q1 revenue S$10.5 million, up 0.8 percent
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Fleury Michon SA :
* FY consolidated net profit of 17.0 million euro versus 17.9 million euro ($20.45 million) a year ago
* FY operating profit of 28.6 million euro versus 28.6 million euro a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.2 euro per share
* Q1 revenue 184.7 million euro versus 182.1 million euro a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for group was $1.130 billion in 1q 2017, an increase of $181.3 million or 19.1%