BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 Vdi Group SA :
* FY consolidated net profit 1.0 million euro versus 0.4 million euro year ago
* FY operating profit of 3.3 million versus 4.0 million euro a year ago
* Q1 revenue 13.8 million euro versus 15.1 million euro a year ago
* Dividend 0.30 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1PUbM58 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped about 2 percent on Friday, gaining on technical buying and hopes that China could soon boost imports of U.S. beef, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle futures surged 3 percent, rising by their daily trading limit of 4.500 cents late in the session in a rebound from declines earlier this week. The lower prices made it profitable for feedlots to buy cattle for fatt