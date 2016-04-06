BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
April 6 Urbanove:
* Filing of a request to initiate a judicial reorganisation procedure
* Urbanove Shopping Development is jointly held by private investors, including Banimmo, for 70 pct Source text: bit.ly/1oCgyhs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders