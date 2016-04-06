BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :
* FY 2015 net profit 6.1 million euros ($6.96 million) versus 4.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA of about 24 million euros, up 30.6 percent versus year ago
* FY 2015 turnover 319.3 million euros ($364.5 million) versus 271.6 million euros year ago
* Says net debt at end of December 2015 was 52.4 million euros versus 38.4 million euros at end of December 2014
Source text: bit.ly/23hLxPA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped about 2 percent on Friday, gaining on technical buying and hopes that China could soon boost imports of U.S. beef, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle futures surged 3 percent, rising by their daily trading limit of 4.500 cents late in the session in a rebound from declines earlier this week. The lower prices made it profitable for feedlots to buy cattle for fatt