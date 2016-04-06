BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 Momo Inc
* Says on April 5, 2016, each of Alibaba Investment Limited and Rich Moon executed an adherence agreement to the consortium agreement
* Says pursuant to agreement, each of Alibaba and Rich Moon became a party to the consortium agreement
* Says previously on June 23, 2015, the "Original Buyer Group" jointly submitted a non-binding proposal to the company's board
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price