April 6 Momo Inc

* Says on April 5, 2016, each of Alibaba Investment Limited and Rich Moon executed an adherence agreement to the consortium agreement

* Says pursuant to agreement, each of Alibaba and Rich Moon became a party to the consortium agreement

* Says previously on June 23, 2015, the "Original Buyer Group" jointly submitted a non-binding proposal to the company's board