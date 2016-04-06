BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 6 Heartland Advisors Inc:
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 16.5 pct stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc as of March 30, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Heartland Advisors Inc reported a previous stake of 18.7 pct stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc as of Oct. 30, 2015 - SEC Filing
* Heartland says engaged in talks with officers, directors of Interpace Diagnostics regarding ways in which co can improve corporate governance Source text (1.usa.gov/207Slxr) Further company coverage:
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price