April 6 (Reuters) -

* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Group Operating Profit Is Estimated To Have Climbed 10% To Around 28 Billion Yen ($254 Million) For Year Ended In March - Nikkei

* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Sales Appear To Have Grown 5% To Roughly 400 Billion Yen For Year Ended In March - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1TCltw2) Further company coverage: