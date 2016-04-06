BRIEF-Ginsms qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Tokyo Disney Resort Operator Oriental Land Likely Netted 74 Billion Yen ($670 Million) For The Year Ended March 31 -Nikkei
* Oriental Land's Sales Likely Came In At 470.3 Billion Yen For The Year Ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Oriental Land's Group Operating Profit Likely Fell 4% To 106 Billion Yen For The Year Ended March 31 - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1UWyXEt) Further company coverage:
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)