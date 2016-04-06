April 6 Nikkei:

* Nissan Motor will issue 90 billion yen ($818 million) in straight bonds by end of April - Nikkei

* Nissan will issue 5 year, 7 year, 10 year bonds; coupon rate for 10-year bonds likely will be in range of 0.3% and 0.4% a year - nikkei

* Actual issuance of bonds from Nissan may exceed 90 bln yen amid trend of "strong demand" from institutional investors - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)