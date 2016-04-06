April 6 Rush Enterprises Inc
* Announced implementation of a plan for consolidation of
its navistar division dealership network
* Says in total, company expects to close 13 rush truck
centers in first half of 2016
* Anticipate that closures will result in annual expense
reductions of approximately $11.0 million
* Facility consolidations are expected to result in a
restructuring charge estimated at about $4.0 million to $6.0
million
* Significant majority of charge will be taken in q1 of
2016, with remainder expected to occur in q2 of 2016.
* Expect to be able to retain about 55% of revenue from rush
truck centers locations through consolidation into other nearby
locations
* Plan includes closing centers in kankakee, decatur,
ottawa, mount vernon and grayslake, illinois; ontario, oregon on
may 1
* In addition, company plans to classify certain excess real
estate as held-for-sale
* Plans to classify certain excess real estate as
held-for-sale will result in impairment charges of $4.9 million
in q1
* Plan also includes closing rush truck centers in findlay,
ohio; and statesville, north carolina on may 1, 2016
