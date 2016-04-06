BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
April 6 Reinsurance Group Of America Inc
* CEO A. Greig Woodring 2015 total compensation of $9.37 million versus $9.47 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1oD0hJm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: