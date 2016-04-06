April 6 Five Oaks Investment Corp

* Five Oaks Acquisition Corp, unit of co, elected not to renew master repurchase agreement dated as of February 25, 2014

* Says the repurchase agreement provided for an aggregate maximum capacity of $125 million

* Barclays warehouse facility is adequate for its foreseeable needs