BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
April 6 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
* Co, through 3 units, amended, restated, consolidated 3 credit agreements with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital Llc
* Consolidated agreement together with re-warehouse facility provides for maximum combined price of $850 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: