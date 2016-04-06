BRIEF-MAG Silver qtrly loss per share $0.004
* Qtrly loss per share $0.004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Rennova Health Inc
* March 31, 2016, Rennova Health, Inc., a delaware corporation, entered into an agreement to sell certain of accounts receivable
* Receivables sold had estimated collectable value of $8.7 million and have been adjusted down to about $4.3 million in books and records
* Purchase price for accounts receivable sold was $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp