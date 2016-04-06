April 6 S&P On Puerto Rico
* Puerto Rico debt moratorium could lead to default
* Believe commonwealth's and prepa's weak liquidity will
likely lead to a go and utility default on july 1 payment date
* Debt moratorium legislation is consistent with existing
'cc' rating on commonwealth's tax-supported debt not already in
default
* Made no change to 'cc' rating on creditwatch negative on
Puerto Rico electric power authority
* While impact of debt moratorium legislation on prasa is
less certain, expect it reinforces likelihood of potential
selective default by prasa
* Made no change to 'ccc-' rating on creditwatch negative
on puerto rico aqueduct and sewer authority
* Anticipate the senior-lien revenue bonds, due on July 1,
2016, to be paid on time and in full
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)