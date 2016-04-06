BRIEF-MAG Silver qtrly loss per share $0.004
* Qtrly loss per share $0.004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Moody's
* Moody's confirms Allergan's baa3 rating; outlook stable
* Baa3 rating reflects allergan's significant scale and good diversity by therapeutic area and product Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp