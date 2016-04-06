April 6 Tecnoglass Inc
* Previously-Filed quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter
ended September 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon - sec
filing
* In preparing company's annual report on form 10-k for
fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 company has identified two
non-cash errors
* As a part of restatement process, co is also reviewing
accounting for its earnout shares
* Correction of errors in co's financial statements for
three and nine months ended September 30, 2015 anticipated to
decrease earnings
