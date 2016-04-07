April 7 (Reuters) -
* Honeywell International Inc partners with Chinese
manufacturing leader to meet increased worldwide demand for
low-global-warming-potential auto refrigerant
* Honeywell International Inc - Production is
expected to begin by end of 2016
* Honeywell International Inc - Under a multi-year
agreement, Juhua Corp, one of China's top fluorine material
enterprises, will manufacture Solstice yf in China for Honeywell
* Honeywell International Inc - Additional
production will complement capacity currently being built by
Honeywell in U.S.
* Honeywell International Inc - Honeywell and its
suppliers are investing about $300 million to increase global
production capacity for Solstice yf
