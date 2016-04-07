BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
April 7 Bourse Direct Et Bourse Discount SA :
* Q1 revenue EUR 8.9 million ($10.16 million), down 11.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities