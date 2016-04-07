April 7 Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :

* FY 9.0 billion euros ($10.28 billion) in group premiums

* FY combined ratio at solid 97.3 percent

* Will propose a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for financial year 2015 to statutory bodies

* Group financial result of around 1.1 billion euros was affected by a decrease in current financial income due to low-interest rate environment

* Group embedded value (after taxes) grew significantly by 8.1 percent to 6.5 billion euros in 2015

* Profit (before taxes) reached 172.1 million euros, earnings per share were 0.66 euro

* FY net profit after non-controlling interests 98.2 million euros

* Aims to at least double its profit before taxes to up to 400 million euros in 2016 while maintaining its conservative investment policy