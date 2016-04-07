April 7 Skanska AB
* Says Skanska's board of directors has resolved on the
repurchase of shares
* Says the Board resolved to exercise the Annual
General Meeting's authorization concerning the repurchase of
shares
* Says to acquires up to 5,500,000 Series B shares in
Skanska before the Annual General Meeting in 2017, to secure
delivery of shares to participants in Skanska's Employee
Ownership Program
* Says to transfer up to 763,000 Series B shares in Skanska
to cover mainly social security costs that may occur in relation
to Skanska's Employee Ownership Program
