April 7 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* FY EBIT was up slightly to 20.1 million Swiss francs ($21.06 million)(+0.65 pct)

* Board of directors will request the annual general meeting to approve a dividend payment of 3.70 Swiss francs per share from capital investment reserves

* Group made a FY net profit of 13.0 million francs. Year-On-Year decline is entirely due to exchange rate effects

* As market prices for milk products are still low, now expects a gross sales revenue of 560 million to 600 million Swiss francs for current financial year